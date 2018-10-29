Live: Indonesia plane crash, Leicester helicopter crash, Brazil election

Plane crash: A Lion Air passenger flight from Jakarta, the capital, to the city of Pangkal Pinang off the island of Sumatra has crashed into the sea. It is not yet known how many passengers and crew were on board.

Leicester City helicopter crash: Police have named the four people believed to have been killed alongside Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha when the football club owner's helicopter crashed outside the King Power Stadium on Saturday night.

Brazil presidential elections reactions: Right-wing Jair Bolsonaro wins the presidential race.

US synagogue attack investigation: Authorities have named 11 people killed on Saturday when gunman Robert Bowers attacked a synagogue in Pittsburgh — the deadliest attack on Jews in the history of the United States.

Brexit: British Chancellor Philip Hammond is to present the latest budget Monday based on the assumption that there would be a Brexit deal and that, if that turns out to be wrong, there would have to be a new, emergency budget.

Follow our updates here: