Indonesia Lion Air plane crash: what we know so far

Nearly 200 people are feared dead after a passenger jet crashed in Indonesia, shortly after take-off from Jakarta.

A major search and rescue operation is underway in the Java Sea, where the location of the crash has been identified and pieces of wreckage have been found in the water.

Reports say the Lion Air flight JT610 took off from the Indonesian capital at 6.20am local time on Monday morning, heading for Pangkal Pinang – the main city of the island of Bangka, a few hundred kilometres north of Java and a major tin-mining region.

It was a standard commuter flight with 189 people – 181 passengers and eight crew members – on board. Most were adults but the passengers were said to include one child and two infants. At least 23 government officials were reportedly aboard.

Distressed relatives have been waiting for news at Pangkal Pinang airport.

Plane ‘asked to return to base’

Several agencies have been providing information: the Indonesian transport authorities, the search and rescue agency, and the flight tracking service Flightradar 24.

Preliminary data suggests the Boeing jet climbed to a height of around 1,500 metres, before vanishing from radar some 13 minutes after take-off.

Air navigation authorities say the plane had requested to return to base before losing contact. According to the search and rescue agency, no distress signal was given.

Data from Flightradar 24 suggests that over the course of its short flight, the plane first lost and then regained height, before plunging into the sea some 15 kilometres north of the coastline. The aircraft is believed to have sunk in waters 30 to 40 metres deep.

“We don’t know yet whether there are any survivors,” search and rescue agency head Muhmmad Syaugi told a news conference. He added that items such as handphones and life vests had been found in the water.

“We are there already, our vessels, our helicopter is hovering above the waters to assist,” he said. “We are trying to dive down to find the wreck”.

'Technical problem' on previous flight

According to Flightradar 24, the aircraft was a Boeing 737 MAX 8, the first of which came into service in 2017. It had been operated by the Lion Air Group since August, and the airline said it was airworthy.

The airline's Chief Executive Edward Sirait has said the plane had a technical problem on a previous flight, but that this had been "resolved according to procedure". He did not specify the nature of the issue.

Both the Lion Air Group and Indonesia’s transport safety committee have said it is too early to determine the cause of the crash. Experts will be seeking to recover the plane’s black boxes: the cockpit voice recorder and data flight recorder.

Under international rules, the US National Transport Safety Board will automatically assist with the inquiry, backed up by technical advisers from Boeing and US-French engine maker CFM International, co-owned by General Electric and Safran. Boeing has said it is “closely monitoring” the situation.

Weather conditions in the area have been described as more or less normal at the time of the crash.

Safety ‘improving’

The safety records of both Lion Air and Indonesia generally have been patchy in the past, but improving more recently.

Lion Air is a privately owned airline dating from 1999, and is one of Asia’s big budget airliners.

It had one fatal accident in 2004, when a plane crashed and broke up on landing at Solo City, killing 25 of the 163 people on board. Six other Lion Air jets have been involved in accidents, including a flight that crashed into the sea upon landing at Bali in 2013, when everyone survived.

Lion Air was removed from the European Union’s air safety blacklist in June 2016. This year it was one of three Indonesian airlines whose safety record was upgraded to the highest level, as the country passed an international audit.

Indonesia is one of the world’s fastest-growing aviation markets – and with 17,000 islands spread over an area stretching for thousands of kilometres, air travel is a fact of life.

The country’s worst air disaster happened in 1997, when 214 people were killed in a Garuda Indonesia A300 crash in Medan.