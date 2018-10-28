Brazilian elections: Far-right Bolsonaro leads leftist Haddad in polls ahead of final vote

As Brazil goes to the polls in one of the most important elections in recent times, the far-right presidential candidate Jair Bolsonaro has seen his lead over his leftist rival Fernando Haddad narrow.

But Bolsonaro still maintains an eight point margin over Haddad as the candidates face the final runoff election to be leader.

If he wins he'd be Brazil's first far-right president since the military dictatorship ended in 1985.

It's something Haddad is warning voters about.

He said: "I have already invited all Democrats to be with me - everyone knows publicly but also privately that I have invited all the Democrats to be with me - because I feel that Bolsonaro is a great institutional risk."

Haddad is standing in for popular ex-president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva. He was barred from running while serving a 12-year prison term for corruption.

Before voting began, Haddad remained hopeful but he'd need to gain significant ground to edge past Bolsonara in the final ballot.

Meanwhile, Bolsonaro is equally determined and is playing on Lula's convictions.

He said: "What is at stake is not democracy. What is at stake is the perpetuation of this rotten machine that we have here - that lives on corruption."

What does Bolsonaro stand for?

A member of the Social Liberal Party, the Federal Deputy for Rio de Janeiro has some fairly outlandish views on matters such as women's rights, homosexuality, gun control and the military dictatorship in Brazil.

He has courted controversy in particular for his relationship with the military, with whom he reached the rank of Captain before moving into politics.

He has made a number of admiring comments about the Brazilian military dictatorship which ruled the country from 1964 until 1985, describing it as a "glorious" period in the country's history.

In December 2008, he said that "the error of the dictatorship was that it tortured, but did not kill".

In a 2015 interview with Bolsonaro, Zero Hora reported that the politician argued that men and women should not receive the same salaries because women get pregnant.

He was also reported to have stated a belief that maternity leave harms work productivity.

Meanwhile, his views on homosexuality have seen him branded "Brazil's biggest homophobe".

He has made spurious links between homosexuality and pedophilia and was quoted in Playboy as having said he would be "incapable" of loving a gay son.

He has also provoked considerable controversy for remarks he made that appeared to advocate sterilisation of poor people, who he suggested may be too uneducated to understand family planning.

And Haddad?

Before Lula was taken out of the running due to his conviction for corruption, Haddad had been due to run on the Workers' party's (PT) ticket as a candidate for Vice President.

However, after the former leader was given a 12-year prison sentence, Haddad was bumped up to a presidential candidate with Manuela d'Ávila of the Communist Party becoming his running mate.

His run for office began with a declaration that he "will be Lula for millions of Brazilians".

He has stuck firmly to his party's manifesto policies, which include calls for tax cuts for the poor and higher taxes for the rich, and pledge to end government-enforced austerity and boost public spending.

However, in private meetings with business leaders and investors, Haddad has allegedly been eager to brand himself as a moderate figure and responsible economic manager.

It appears, the PT's efforts to maintain "Haddad is Lula, Lula is Haddad" has contaminated the candidate as much as boosted him.

For some in Brazil, Lula is seen as a colossus in Brazilian politics since the country's transition to democracy. Large swathes of the country's poorer regions revere him as a working class hero from humble beginnings, who helped lift millions out of poverty.

For others, the 72-year-old is a troubling embodiment of extensive high-level corruption within Brazilian politics.

What's at stake?

For some voters it's a simple choice of left or right. For others it's a tough battle between a party tainted by corruption and a politician with fairly controversial views who some see as worryingly close to the military.

Brazil finds itself in its worst recession and embroiled in its biggest corruption scandal after the leftist PT ran the government for 13 of the last 15 years.

Bolsonaro's impressive vote haul in the first round of the presidential election triggered a wave of hate violence.

More than 70 attacks were recorded against LGBT people, against women, against any opponents of extreme rightwing candidates or against journalists. Many feared the string of attacks is only an indication of things to come should Bolsonaro take office.

The vote also takes place at a time when Brazilian democratic institutions have been dangerously weakened by the political-financial scandals affecting all political parties and the controversial dismissal of President Dilma Rousseff in 2016.