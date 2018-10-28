Mexico City comes alive with Day of the Dead parade

Fused with the Catholic festivals of All Saints' Day and All Souls' Day, the Day of the Dead is one of the most deep-rooted traditions in Mexico, celebrated by millions of people from Mayan Indians in the tropical south to urban professionals in Mexico City.

Drawing on beliefs that the dead can return from the underworld, the celebrations officially begin on November 1 with the Day of the Innocents to honour departed children and ends with the Day of the Dead on November 2 for adults.

As tradition goes, families at home put up altars dedicated to loved ones who have passed. They are decorated with flowers as well as objects such as sweets and tequila.