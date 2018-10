Michael D Higgins has been re-elected as President of Ireland with 55.8% of the vote

Michael D Higgins has been re-elected as president of Ireland after receiving 56% (822,576) of votes.

The final results were announced at Dublin Castle this evening.

Independent candidate Peter Casey finished second on 342,727 votes.

He polled over 23% of the vote nationally - some distance ahead of the other four candidates.

Speaking after he was officially elected, President Higgins said clear choices were now opening up as to what will characterise Irishness into the future.

“A real republic is a life lived together. Words matters, they can hurt, heal, empower or divide. A real Republic is a Republic of Equality, or shared possibilities and capabilities” #PresidentMichaelDHiggins#aras18pic.twitter.com/StxWet0Pxy — Michael D Higgins (@MichaelDHiggins) October 27, 2018

“Will it be a commitment to inclusion and a shared world or a retreat to the misery of individualism?” he asked.

Speaking ahead of the official announcement at Dublin Castle this evening, the Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said it was “a historic victory” for President Higgins.

Congratulations @MichaelDHiggins. Really happy that you will continue to be our President for the next 7 years — Leo Varadkar (@campaignforleo) October 27, 2018

Higgins is the first President to be re-elected to serve a second term in office since Eamon De Valera in 1966.