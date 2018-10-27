Michael D Higgins has been re-elected as president of Ireland after receiving 56% (822,576) of votes.
Michael D Higgins has been re-elected as President of Ireland with 55.8% of the vote
Michael D Higgins has been re-elected as President of Ireland with 55.8% of the vote
The final results were announced at Dublin Castle this evening.
Independent candidate Peter Casey finished second on 342,727 votes.
He polled over 23% of the vote nationally - some distance ahead of the other four candidates.
Speaking after he was officially elected, President Higgins said clear choices were now opening up as to what will characterise Irishness into the future.
“Will it be a commitment to inclusion and a shared world or a retreat to the misery of individualism?” he asked.
Speaking ahead of the official announcement at Dublin Castle this evening, the Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said it was “a historic victory” for President Higgins.
Higgins is the first President to be re-elected to serve a second term in office since Eamon De Valera in 1966.