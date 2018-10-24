A small vintage aircraft caught fire after crashing on Freeway 101 near Agoura Hills, California on Tuesday (October 23).
Plane with World War II-era German air force markings crashes in US
Video shared on social media showed the flaming plane billowing smoke into the sky while firefighters worked to control the scene.
Local media reported the pilot was rescued from the plane by the firefighters and that there were no other injuries.
The North American AT-6 aircraft belonged to the Condor Squadron, a group that performs mock dogfights for air shows and flies in formation over parades, memorial services and events commemorating veterans, said president Chris Rushing.
The pilot, whose name was not immediately released and flies professionally for Alaska Airlines, was out on a training exercise, Rushing said. He didn't know what caused the crash.
The Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board will investigate, said FAA spokesman Allen Kenitzer.
The plane was painted with World War II-era German air force markings, Rushing said.
The AT-6 was developed in the 1930s and used as a training aircraft by US pilots during World War II.