A picture of Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman shaking hands with Jamal Khashoggi’s son, Salah Khashoggi, has been widely criticised on social media.
Photo of Saudi Crown Prince shaking hands with Khashoggi's son draws criticism on social media
The photo was taken on Tuesday during Salah, and Khashoggi's brother Sahel, visit to the Al-Yamama Palace in Riyadh where King Salman and the crown prince expressed their condolences for the Saudi journalist’s death, according to the Saudi Press Agency.
Saudi Arabia has consistently denied that the crown prince was involved in the killing of Khashoggi.
Fadi Al-Qadi, a Middle East human rights advocate, denounced the encounter as “ruthless”.
Manal al-Sharif, author of the book Daring to Drive: a Saudi Woman's Awakening living in Australia, said Salah's facial expression made her her want to "scream and throw up".
While Brian Klass, an academic and Washington Post columnist, said Khashoggi's son was "forced" to "shake hands" with his dad's murderer.
Trita Parsi, from the National Iranian American Council, also highlighted the "pain" Salah must have felt when he was "forced" to meet with the crown prince.
The Saudi government said on Tuesday that a 15-member squad was sent to take Khashoggi to a safehouse to try and convince him to go back to Saudi Arabia.
The UK said on Wednesday that it would revoke visas of all suspects linked to the murder of the Saudi writer. Prime Minister Theresa May said she would be speaking to Saudi's King Salman on Wednesday afternoon.