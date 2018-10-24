A free and democratic country should not witness the killing of those who work to tell the truth, European President Antonio Tajani told reporters on Tuesday.
Daphne Caruana Galizia honoured in Strasbourg
Tajani was speaking at the European Parliament in Strasbourg, before the unveiling of a portrait of Daphne Caruana Galizia.
“We are here today to honour Daphne’s bravery and recall her life and works,” Tajani added.
It came after Transparency International also honoured her work as one of the the winners of the 2019 Anti-Corruption Award.