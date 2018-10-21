BREAKING NEWS

Ferry crashes into yachts at Isle of Wight harbour

Ferry crashes into yachts at Isle of Wight harbour
A ferry has collided with at least two yachts while trying to berth at Cowes Harbour, on the Isle of Wight, said the Maritime and Coastguard Agency.

HM Coastguard received a 999 call early on Sunday morning from a member of the public who said he'd heard "cries of help" from the harbour.

A search operation hindered by heavy fog was forced to turn back but lifeboats from the towns of Cowes and Calshot are assisting in the search.

In a tweet, the coastguard said that nobody was in the water or missing as a result of the collision.

They added, the Red Falcon ferry has been refloated with the assistance of tugs and is now alongside its berth.