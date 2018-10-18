As Brexit talks resumed on Thursday in Brussels and the EU said it is prepared to extend the proposed length of the post-Brexit transition period, Raw Politics discusses what an extended transition period would look like and if a deal even looks likely.
Raw Politics: Brexit woes as summit comes to a close
Now Reading:
Raw Politics: Brexit woes as summit comes to a close
The current plan is for a transition period of 21 months to smooth the path from Brexit to the UK and EU's future permanent relationship
However, as both sides have not yet reached a deal, British Prime Minister Theresa May said the transition period could be extended "for a few months".
On the panel:
British MEP Sajid Karim, Swedish MEP Peter Lundgren, and French journalist Pauline Bock, a contributor for the New Statesman.