BREAKING NEWS

BREAKING NEWS

Raw Politics

Raw Politics: Brexit woes as summit comes to a close

 Comments
Now Reading:

Raw Politics: Brexit woes as summit comes to a close

Raw Politics: Brexit woes as summit comes to a close
Text size Aa Aa

As Brexit talks resumed on Thursday in Brussels and the EU said it is prepared to extend the proposed length of the post-Brexit transition period, Raw Politics discusses what an extended transition period would look like and if a deal even looks likely.

The current plan is for a transition period of 21 months to smooth the path from Brexit to the UK and EU's future permanent relationship

However, as both sides have not yet reached a deal, British Prime Minister Theresa May said the transition period could be extended "for a few months".

On the panel:

British MEP Sajid Karim, Swedish MEP Peter Lundgren, and French journalist Pauline Bock, a contributor for the New Statesman.

More about