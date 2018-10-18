F-16 wrecked after 'worker accidentally fired at it from other jet'

A fighter jet was destroyed after a technician accidentally fired at it from another aircraft, sources have told Belgian broadcaster VRT.
The F-16, stationed at a military base in Florennes, Belgium, burst into flames and sent thick black smoke into the sky.
Belgian Armed Forces said the blaze happened during maintenance work on a jet on October 11.
One F-16 was completely destroyed, pictures verified by Euronews show, and another plane damaged.
Two technicians suffered hearing injuries in the incident.
Belgium’s Aviation Safety Directorate has opened an investigation to establish precisely what happened.
Belgium’s military has not disclosed how the F-16 blaze happened and were unwilling to respond to Euronews’ requests for details.