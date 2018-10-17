For most people, the feeling of being struck by lightning is almost impossible to imagine. But for survivors it is all too real.
What’s it like to be struck by lightning? | NBC Left Field
“It feels like sticking your head in a beehive and being stung a thousand times,” said Gary Reynolds. For Johnny Laws, it felt “like my heart was going to explode”.
And the effects of lightning strikes don't end there.
Some survivors suffer enduring physical pain, while others are left with psychological scars.
One survivors’ group in the US is helping to unite people injured by strikes, and has already helped to prevent dozens of suicide.
Watch the NBC Left Field video in the player above to find out more about what it's like to survive a lightning strike.