Live: Canada legalises cannabis; Khashoggi latest; and Brexit deadlock
Canada legalises cannabis: Canada has become only the second nation in the world to legalise the recreational use of cannabis.
Jamal Khashoggi: US President Donald Trump has given Saudi Arabia the benefit of the doubt over the disappearance of journalist Jamal Khashoggi. It comes as US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is set to visit Turkey today, who say police have uncovered evidence Khashoggi was killed in Saudi Arabia's consulate in Istanbul.
Brexit impasse: It was meant to be the EU summit where a Brexit deal was finalised. But disagreements over the Irish border means there is still deadlock ahead today's meeting of European leaders in Brussels.
