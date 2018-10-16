Harry and Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, met a koala on Tuesday at Sydney’s Taronga Zoo, during their first day of royal engagements in Australia.
Watch: Prince Harry and Meghan meet koala in Sydney
The royal couple were at the zoo to open its Institute of Science and Learning, with Meghan cutting the ribbon and Prince Harry unveiling the plaque.
The trip is Meghan and Harry’s first overseas tour as a married couple, and comes amid news that they are expecting their first child.
The couple were set to meet members of the public at the Sydney Opera House later in the day, and watch an indigenous contemporary dance troupe.