The father of Manchester City and Belgium defender Vincent Kompany has become Belgium’s first black mayor, it has emerged.
Belgium's first black mayor is footballer Vincent Kompany's father
Pierre Kompany, 71, won a vote to head up the community of Ganshoren near Brussels on Sunday.
“It’s the first black mayor of Belgium,” said Vincent on social media. “It’s never happened before. It’s historic and we’re all so happy. Bravo to my father.”
Kompany senior arrived as a refugee in Belgium in 1975 having fled the Democratic Republic of Congo.
He was naturalised in 1982 and, despite studying to be a civil engineer, worked as a taxi driver in Brussels, according to Belgian broadcaster RTBF.