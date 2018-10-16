BREAKING NEWS

Belgium's first black mayor is footballer Vincent Kompany's father

The father of Manchester City and Belgium defender Vincent Kompany has become Belgium’s first black mayor, it has emerged.

Pierre Kompany, 71, won a vote to head up the community of Ganshoren near Brussels on Sunday.

“It’s the first black mayor of Belgium,” said Vincent on social media. “It’s never happened before. It’s historic and we’re all so happy. Bravo to my father.”

Kompany senior arrived as a refugee in Belgium in 1975 having fled the Democratic Republic of Congo.

He was naturalised in 1982 and, despite studying to be a civil engineer, worked as a taxi driver in Brussels, according to Belgian broadcaster RTBF.

A shout-out to our dad

Historical! We are so proud of you dad. Came over from the DR Congo, as a refugee, in 1975. Now gained the trust of his local community becoming the first ever black elected mayor in Belgium! It was long over due but it’s progress. Massive congrats! #Belgium #Brussels #Ganshoren

Publiée par Vincent Kompany sur Dimanche 14 octobre 2018