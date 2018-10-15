Britain’s royal newly-weds Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are expecting a baby

"Their Royal Highnesses The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are very pleased to announce that The Duchess of Sussex is expecting a baby in the Spring of 2019," the statement read.

"Their Royal Highnesses have appreciated all of the support they have received from people around the world since their wedding in May and are delighted to be able to share this happy news with the public."

It comes as the pair, known officially as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, begin their first overseas tour in Australia.

Bookmakers were quick to publish odds for the new baby's name, even before its sex has been announced.