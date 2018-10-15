Campaigners for a safe crossing in Budapest painted part of a zebra near a road in a bid to get their message across to authorities.
Activists paint zebra's head and tail near road in bid to get crossing
They drew the animal’s head and tail either side of the street in an apparent attempt to get the safety measure added.
Police have now accused Hungary’s satirical political activists, The Two-Tailed Dog party, of being behind the stunt.
The party claims a zebra crossing is necessary because 5,000 people walk over this section of the road every day.
It published pictures of the zebra in July and authorities in Budapest have since removed the graffiti.
Basky, which sounds like a Hungarian swear word with a similar spelling, is a jokey reference to the anonymous British street artist Banksy.
The Centre for Budapest Transport told Euronews the zebra's head and tail was removed to avoid confusion for pedestrians.