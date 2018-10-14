Hurricane Leslie crossed the Atlantic to slam into the coast of Portugal in a weakened state but still with enough strength to uproot trees.
27 injured as hurricane-force winds batter Portugal
27 people were injured as winds and heavy rain smashed windows and destroyed property.
Portugal's National Protection Agency said over 300,000 people suffered power outages overnight after power lines were damaged across the country.
Over 60 people were forced to leave their homes.
Leslie had been downgraded from a Category 1 hurricane to a post-tropical cyclone with winds of 110 kph by the time it landed on Portugal's Atlantic coast late Saturday.
But in the coastal town of Figueira da Foz, Leslie's wind speeds reached up to 170 km/h, state broadcaster RTP said.
Weather warnings were issued in 13 coastal districts, including the capital Lisbon. Some flights were also cancelled or delayed.
Luis Belo Costa of Portugal's National Protection Agency, who gave the injury toll, said none of the injuries were life-threatening.
Leslie continued to move east across the Iberian Peninsula to Spain, where authorities have issued warnings for heavy rains and storm conditions in the northern part of the country.