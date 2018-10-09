Former White House communications director Hope Hicks heads to Fox

Hope Hicks, the former White House communications director, will be joining Rupert Murdoch's 21st Century Fox as chief communications officer, the company announced on Monday.
The move makes Hicks the latest of many people who have moved between Fox and the White House. In June, former Fox News president Bill Shine took Hicks' former role with the Trump administration after her resignation in February.
Fox is in the midst of a major pivot, having sold off most of its entertainment assets to Disney in July for $71.3 billion. The company is now refocusing on its Fox broadcast network, Fox News and other news- and sports-heavy cable channels.
Fox also announced on Monday that Danny O'Brien has been hired to serve as head of government relations.