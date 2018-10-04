The lawyer for a woman who alleges she was raped by Cristiano Ronaldo in 2009 says she was encouraged to come forward by the #MeToo movement.
Ronaldo firmly denies rape allegation
Kathryn Mayorga reportedly reached an out-of-court settlement with the Portuguese international footballer involving a 375,000 dollar payment.
Following the alleged incident in a Las Vegas hotel, Miss Mayorga filed a report with police.
She reportedly later reached an out-of-court non-disclosure settlement.
In a tweet, Ronaldo commented: "I firmly deny the accusations being issued against me. Rape is an abominable crime that goes against everything that I am and believe in. Keen as I may be to clear my name, I refuse to feed the media spectacle created by people seeking to promote themselves at my expense."
He later added; "My clear conscience will thereby allow me to await with tranquillity the results of any and all investigations."