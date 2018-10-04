A Silicon Valley startup is ready to sell vegetables grown by robots in its indoor farm.
Robot-farmed veggies ready for consumption
Now Reading:
Robot-farmed veggies ready for consumption
Iron Ox uses robotics and Artificial Intelligence for harvesting, transplanting and transporting.
While automated farms are not new, they have yet to be proven economically viable.
The heavy lifting on Iron Ox's indoor farm is done by "Angus," a 1,000-pound robot that works like a hybrid of the self-driving cars being tested on US roads and the Roomba vacuum cleaners that automatically clean people's homes.
Angus rolls around on omnidirectional wheels so it can easily navigate around the floor while using its sensors and cameras scans a constellation of ceiling panels that resemble giant QR codes for its directions.