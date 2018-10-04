Cristiano Ronaldo has been left out of Portugal's national football squad for their two upcoming matches while the famous striker fights rape allegations made in the United States.
Ronaldo left out of Portugal squad while he fights rape allegation: AP
Ronaldo won't be playing in Portugal's second game in the UEFA Nations League in Poland on October 11 as well as a friendly in Glasgow against Scotland three days later.
On Tuesday, the Juventus player denied the allegations against him by Kathryn Mayorga, who claims Ronaldo sexually assaulted her in Las Vegas in 2009.
"I firmly deny the accusations being issued against me. Rape is an abominable crime that goes against everything that I am and believe in," the five time Ballon d'Or winner wrote in a tweet.
The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said on Monday an incident report was filed on the night of the alleged attack and said the case was reopened last month but declined to say whether the footballer was the subject of an investigation.
Ronaldo has played for Sporting Lisbon in Portugal, Manchester United in England, Real Madrid in Spain, and was transferred to Juventus in Italy for €100 million this year.