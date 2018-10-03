Trump: 'It's a very scary time for young men in America'

"It's a very scary time for young men in America when you can be guilty of something that you may not be guilty of," Trump told reporters on the White House South Lawn as he left for an event in Pennsylvania.

"You can be somebody that was perfect your entire life, and somebody could accuse you of something," he added.

Trump said that he hoped that there would be a vote on Brett Kavanaugh's confirmation at the end of the week and hoped it would be a "positive vote" — though he added the caveat that ultimately "we're going to have to see what the FBI says."

Touting energized crowds at his recent campaign rallies across the country, Trump said the Kavanaugh confirmation process is "like a rallying cry for the Republicans."

When asked what his message was for young women, Trump responded "women are doing great."