Alexander Stubb is the latest candidate to announce a bid to become commission president.
Raw Politics: Are European politics destined to remain the preserve of the white, middle-aged male?
And when you take a closer look, you'll see most have a lot in common. So far eight people have put their names forward in the race to become lead candidate in their parties, including the EPP’s other candidate Manfred Weber, Jan Zahradil for the ECR and Maros Sefcovic for the S&D group. The Greens have also put four names forward.
The list of contenders follows a long-established pattern in EU leadership positions, one which consistently lacks diversity.
A wall in the Commission in Brussels showcases past presidents: all 12 are white. All are men.
And it’s not just the Commission; the European Parliament has had 29 presidents. All white and only two of whom were women.
To discuss this, Tesa and Darren are joined by Politico's Maia De La Baume and British MEP Sajjad Karim.