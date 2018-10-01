Prince William has shown off some promising moves during a friendly kickabout with soldiers in Kenya.
Watch: Prince William shows football skills in Kenya kickabout
The Duke of Cambridge fired off four shots with decent accuracy during the quick game between him and a goalkeeper, who brutally deflected many of his kicks.
Donning full combat gear, the prince only managed to meet the net once, but possibly due to kicking clunky military boots.
The royal was visiting in his role as Colonel General of the Irish Guards, a regiment in the British Army who train within the East African country under the British Army Training Unit, Kenya (BATUK).
He was making the most of his final day of a three-day visit to Africa, which included stops in Namibia and Tanzania.
The trip also saw him launching a British army-built water harvester at a primary school and playing football with local children.