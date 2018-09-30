Around 1.000 flights have been cancelled at Tokyo after a powerful typhoon hit Southern Japan.
Typhoon batters Southern Japan
Strong winds and torrential rain stopped transport completely.
At least a hundred people were injured, with many affected by shattered windows.
Gusts were around 216 kilometers per hour with warnings of potential flooding and landslides.
Around 750,000 homes have lost power according to the local utilities.
Typhoon Trami lost some strength after making landfall near Tanabe City, 450 km (280 miles) southwest of Tokyo, earlier in the evening.
It prompted the Japan Meteorological Agency to downgrade it to a "strong" typhoon from an "extremely strong" one.