New York Film Festival kicks off with period drama 'The Favourite'

New York Film Festival kicks off with period drama 'The Favourite'

New York Film Festival kicks off with period drama 'The Favourite'
The 56th New York Film Festival is underway after kicking off with period drama The Favourite.

Directed by Yorgos Lanthimos, the film tells the story of two cousins - played by Emma Stone and Rachel Weisz - jostling to be favourite at the court of Queen Anne, who's played by Olivia Coleman.

Stone had to master an English accent and horseriding for the role - but she says it was worth it.

"I thought the script was hilarious and brilliant," she said at the opening night on Friday (September 28). "And I think Yorgos is hilarious and brilliant. And then the cast. All of it really came together with a sheer stroke of luck."

Nicholas Hoult, who plays the first Earl of Oxford, said it was a role like no other.

"When you go home and someone says, 'How was work?' and you say it was fun. 'What did you do?' I threw oranges a naked man," Hoult said.

He added: "It's not your standard day job, is it?"