Leaders of EU countries may like to maintain a serious image but they can't avoid being labelled with nicknames by the public and sometimes even by their own parties.
'Mutti', 'The Revenant' and 'Viktator'— what's your leader's nickname?
France's President Macron has been dubbed "Jupitarian", referencing the way he said presidents should behave.
While Spain's Pedro Sanchez has earned himself "The Revenant" alluding to the film starring Leonardo DiCaprio in which the main character survives despite the odds being stacked against him.
German Chancellor Angela Merkel's nickname "Mutti" stems from her motherly language, attitude and outer appearance, according to Euronews journalist Stefan Grobe.
Antonio Costa is the first Portuguese prime minister with non-caucasian characteristics, which has led some to call him "The Gandhi of Lisbon".
Finally, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban was known to some citizens as "Viktator" long before European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker's "dictator" comments.
This video was produced by Euronews' Brussels bureau.