Europe briefing: Five stories to know about today

The Senate Judiciary Committee is to vote on Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh Friday after senators heard nearly nine hours of testimony Thursday regarding a sexual misconduct allegation against him. Up to 11 Republicans and 10 Democrats sit on the group.

A full Senate confirmation vote could then take place as early as next week, reports say.

Christine Blasey Ford testified under oath that she is "100 percent" certain it was Kavanaugh who sexually assaulted her at party more than 30 years ago when they were both in high school.

Both hers and Kavanaugh's rebutting testimony, in which he fiercely denied the accusation, were emotional and at times, heated:

Dutch police ‘foil major terror plot'

Seven men ranging in age from 21 to 34 were arrested Thursday in the Netherlands on suspicion of plotting a large-scale extremist attack that Dutch prosecutors say was foiled following a months-long investigation.

Investigators say the alleged ring leader, a 34-year-old man of Iraqi heritage, wanted to carry out an attack at the site of a large event and cause multiple casualties.

The suspects wanted to use bomb vests and assault rifles to do harm at the event, and planned to detonate a car bomb at another location, prosecutors said. An investigation of potential targets is continuing.

Three of the accused, including the 34-year-old Iraqi, were previously convicted of attempting to travel overseas to join extremist networks, prosecutors added.

Erdogan seeks to salvage relationship with Merkel

The Turkish president made his first state visit to Germany Thursday in an effort to build bridges with Germany.

Ankara’s relationship with Berlin has soured in recent years after Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s government arrested tens of thousands of activists and journalists, including some German citizens, following an alleged failed coup.

Last year, the Turkish president also accused Merkel’s administration of “Nazi practices” after they blocked rallies supporting him ahead of a referendum in Turkey which gave him sweeping new powers.

His behaviour prompted some opposition leaders to boycott a state dinner held in his honour, and a protest organised by Reporters Without Borders is being held on Friday.

German authorities suspect Berlin policeman of spying for Turkey

As Erdogan landed in Berlin Thursday, news that a policeman in the German capital was being investigated for spying for Ankara also emerged.

The officer was spotted informing the Turkish secret service about Turkish opposition members living in the city, local media reported Wednesday.

Berlin police confirmed later that evening that prosecutors were investigating the claims "against one of our colleagues" that if founded would be considered a “serious offence”.

Reacting to the reports, German minister Andreas Geisel said Thursday in a joint statement with police chief Barbara Slowik: "We take this very seriously, and in the name of security we rightly set high standards for employees of the Berlin police force.

"At the moment, we have no information that shows Turkish-born Berliners are in danger. Should that change, the Berlin police are prepared."

Ryanair cabin crews strike across Europe

Ryanair has disrupted travel plans for thousands of passengers after it cancelled 250 flights across the continent ahead of a workers strike on Friday.

Cabin crews from Spain, Italy, Portugal, Belgium, Germany and the Netherlands started the action at 2am CET this morning over a dispute on pay and working conditions.

It came after unions rejected an offer from the Irish airline to resolve the impasse, in which workers want to be given contracts which fall under their resident country’s law, rather than that of Ireland.

Euronews’ Bryan Carter reports from Brussels with former Ryanair staffer Sarkis Simonjan in the video player above.

