BREAKING NEWS

BREAKING NEWS

Raw Politics

Raw Politics: German anger at Erdogan's red carpet treatment in Berlin

Now Reading:

Raw Politics: German anger at Erdogan's red carpet treatment in Berlin

Raw Politics: German anger at Erdogan's red carpet treatment in Berlin
Text size Aa Aa

Two years ago, Turkey's Recep Tayyip Erdoğan faced a dramatic coup. It failed and he responded by tightening his grip on power.

He threw tens of thousands of activists and journalists behind bars, including some German citizens. That sent Turkish-German relations into a tailspin.

Today, however, Erdogan is receiving full military honours in Berlin as he makes his first state visit to Germany. He's even being thrown a state dinner in lavish surroundings.

But several opposition leaders are refusing to attend. They're concerned about extending the hand of friendship to a man who, just a few months ago, accused Germany of 'Nazi tactics'.

More about