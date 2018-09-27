Two years ago, Turkey's Recep Tayyip Erdoğan faced a dramatic coup. It failed and he responded by tightening his grip on power.
Raw Politics: German anger at Erdogan's red carpet treatment in Berlin
He threw tens of thousands of activists and journalists behind bars, including some German citizens. That sent Turkish-German relations into a tailspin.
Today, however, Erdogan is receiving full military honours in Berlin as he makes his first state visit to Germany. He's even being thrown a state dinner in lavish surroundings.
But several opposition leaders are refusing to attend. They're concerned about extending the hand of friendship to a man who, just a few months ago, accused Germany of 'Nazi tactics'.