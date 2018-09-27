Images taken from space on Tuesday showed the eye of typhoon Trami as it moved towards Japan.
ESA astronaut provides aliens-eye-view of Typhoon Trami
Now Reading:
ESA astronaut provides aliens-eye-view of Typhoon Trami
"America doesn’t need to fear and shun the world to have a distinct identity. It can be proud and confident while also using the structures we have built to rally others to our cause and advance our interests."Daniel B. Shapiro Distinguished Visiting Fellow at the Inst. for National Security Studies in Tel Aviv, former U.S. Ambassador to Israel
"What if the liberal wave – no more than two-three decades old – has peaked? What if the Third Way of the 1990s is coming to its end (nothing lasts for ever) and Europe is entering a new era in which left-liberalism will be just one way of doing politics among many?"György Schöpflin MEP for Hungary (Fidesz)
"The compact largely ignores refugees’ labour rights. The omission risks turning refugees into cheap and unprotected labour for private enterprises and large transnational corporations."Behzad Yaghmaian Professor of political economy, Ramapo College of New Jersey
"America doesn’t need to fear and shun the world to have a distinct identity. It can be proud and confident while also using the structures we have built to rally others to our cause and advance our interests."Daniel B. Shapiro Distinguished Visiting Fellow at the Inst. for National Security Studies in Tel Aviv, former U.S. Ambassador to Israel
"What if the liberal wave – no more than two-three decades old – has peaked? What if the Third Way of the 1990s is coming to its end (nothing lasts for ever) and Europe is entering a new era in which left-liberalism will be just one way of doing politics among many?"György Schöpflin MEP for Hungary (Fidesz)
"The compact largely ignores refugees’ labour rights. The omission risks turning refugees into cheap and unprotected labour for private enterprises and large transnational corporations."Behzad Yaghmaian Professor of political economy, Ramapo College of New Jersey
ESA astronaut provides aliens-eye-view of Typhoon Trami
Images taken from space on Tuesday showed the eye of typhoon Trami as it moved towards Japan.
The photos were taken by European Space Agency astronaut Alexander Gerst from the International Space Station.
At one point a 'super typhoon' which caused widespread flooding in Asia, Trami has weakened considerably since.