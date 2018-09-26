BREAKING NEWS

Raw Politics: EU's Brexit point-man Barnier tipped for bigger things

You probably know Michel Barnier as the EU's 'Mr. Brexit'.

The 67-year-old Frenchman spends his days grappling with the UK government over the terms of the UK-EU divorce.

And we could be about to see a lot more of him.

Reports suggest France's centre-right party, Les Républicains, has asked Barnier to be its lead candidate in the upcoming European Parliament elections. Find out more in today's Power Play.

