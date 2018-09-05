BREAKING NEWS

Japan

Footage shows devastation from Japan's worst storm in a generation

Footage shows devastation from Japan's worst storm in a generation

Footage shows devastation from Japan's worst storm in a generation
Pictures have emerged showing the devastation caused by the most powerful storm to hit Japan in a quarter of a century.

The powerful typhoon killed 10 people in the west of the country, required 3,000 stranded passengers to be evacuated from a flooded airport and left more than a million homes without power, the government said.

One video shows a lorry being thrown onto its side near Osaka, while another showed a building's roof being ripped off.

The storm also put an Osaka ferris wheel in a spin.

Other images reveal the damage to a bridge after a tanker collided with it in the storm.

Meanwhile floods at Kansai Airport stranded thousands of passengers. They were eventually transferred out using boats and buses.

The storm, briefly a super typhoon, follows heavy rains, landslides, floods and record-breaking heat that killed hundreds of people this summer.

The US Joint Typhoon Warning Center defines a super typhoon as one with winds of at least 241 k/ph.