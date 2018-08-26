BREAKING NEWS

BREAKING NEWS

Russia

Music and dance light up Moscow's Red Square

Now Reading:

Music and dance light up Moscow's Red Square

Music and dance light up Moscow's Red Square
Text size Aa Aa

Military bands from around the world gathered in Red Square on Friday night to give a colourful performance in the heart ot the Russian capital.

Over a thousand musicians from 15 countries took part in the annual Spasskaya Bashnya festival - the name refers to a tower on Kremlin building known as Saviour Tower.

The bands go beyond military music to play folk, pop and classical but the event is also about a cultural exchange with people from other nations and it includes dance performances and equestrian events.

It was first held in 2007