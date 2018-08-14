A motorway bridge has collapsed near Genoa, Italy.
BREAKING NEWS
Motorway bridge collapses near Genoa, Italy
Now Reading:
Motorway bridge collapses near Genoa, Italy
© Copyright :Polizia di Stato/Twitter
"Since turning my back on white supremacy, I have worked hard to fight against the thing I once helped build. What I've learned from my own journey through hate now helps me combat it."Christian Picciolini Emmy Award-winning director and producer, author, TEDx speaker, peace advocate and reformed extremist.
"In order to reduce social exclusion and improve the standard of living of the working poor, the EU must take drastic measures and design policies both at institutional and individual levels."Giorgos Koulouris Consultant in a Management and Consulting firm in Greece
"Maduro has reacted to the collapse of the economy by consolidating the dictatorship, intensifying human rights abuses (including torture) and further cracking down on the private sector."Juan Carlos Hidalgo Policy analyst on Latin America at the Cato Institute’s Center for Global Liberty and Prosperity
"We need to take a hard look at how we provide cooling and devise a radically more efficient approach. If we do not, the irony is that as we strive to cool ourselves down, we shall be heating the planet up …. requiring more cooling."Toby Peters Professor in Cold Economy at the University of Birmingham
"Since turning my back on white supremacy, I have worked hard to fight against the thing I once helped build. What I've learned from my own journey through hate now helps me combat it."Christian Picciolini Emmy Award-winning director and producer, author, TEDx speaker, peace advocate and reformed extremist.
"In order to reduce social exclusion and improve the standard of living of the working poor, the EU must take drastic measures and design policies both at institutional and individual levels."Giorgos Koulouris Consultant in a Management and Consulting firm in Greece
"Maduro has reacted to the collapse of the economy by consolidating the dictatorship, intensifying human rights abuses (including torture) and further cracking down on the private sector."Juan Carlos Hidalgo Policy analyst on Latin America at the Cato Institute’s Center for Global Liberty and Prosperity
"We need to take a hard look at how we provide cooling and devise a radically more efficient approach. If we do not, the irony is that as we strive to cool ourselves down, we shall be heating the planet up …. requiring more cooling."Toby Peters Professor in Cold Economy at the University of Birmingham
Motorway bridge collapses near Genoa, Italy
A motorway bridge has collapsed near Genoa, Italy.
Reuters reported that police and fire services were unaware of any victims.
Photos from the scene showed a large section of a flyover, which appears to have been in service as part of the A10 motorway, had fallen to the ground.