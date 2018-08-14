Motorway bridge collapses near Genoa, Italy

BREAKING NEWS

Bridge collapse in Genoa
© Copyright :
Polizia di Stato/Twitter
A motorway bridge has collapsed near Genoa, Italy.

Reuters reported that police and fire services were unaware of any victims.

Photos from the scene showed a large section of a flyover, which appears to have been in service as part of the A10 motorway, had fallen to the ground.

Before and After