A state funeral for the victims of the Genoa bridge collapse is underway, as some families have threatened to boycott the ceremony in mounting anger at the government.
Italy bridge collapse: families threaten to boycott state funeral
Italy bridge collapse: families threaten to boycott state funeral
Italy's President Sergio Mattarella and Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte will lead mourners at the ceremony at a hall in the city.
At least 38 were killed in the disaster on Tuesday and a number of people are unaccounted for.
But observers at the scene said the chances of finding more survivors are looking increasingly slim.
A section of the Morandi motorway bridge collapsed, sending vehicles plummeting 50 meters to the ground.
More than 600 people have been evacuated from their homes over fears more of the bridge could collapse. Officials have decided the buildings will be demolished as it would be too dangerous to leave them there.
The disaster has sparked debate about Italy's infrastructure.