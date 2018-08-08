Israeli 'MultiPiano' virtuosi play with 5 hands on two pianos

The showpiece event features an amazing performance by the 'MultiPiano' ensemble from Israel. Audiences are able to enjoy scintillating music from eight hands on two pianos; sometimes they even play with 10 hands. This performance is part of the Bach-Vivaldi Concerto in A minor.

Euronews speaks to Tomer Lev, who is a pianist and also Head of the Buchmann-Mehta School of Music.

He says: "It was very popular in the 19th century. There were ensembles which played house concert (Hausmusik) home musizieren of six hands, two pianos and 8 hands. But it was completely forgotten over the years and the aim of this ensemble is to bring back this art at the front of the concert stage."