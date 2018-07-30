BREAKING NEWS

Watch: Nicaragua’s president Ortega quizzed on country’s deadly crisis

Euronews is airing its interview with Nicaragua President Daniel Ortega at 19h, 20h and 22h CET on Monday.

You can watch at these times in the player, above.

It comes with the country in a deadly crisis after protests about pension reform in April spiralled amid a violent crackdown.

Hundreds have died or are missing according to NGOs and human rights organisations in the country.

Ortega says the protesters are terrorists and part of a coup attempt financed by the US.

You can read an explainer on the crisis, here.