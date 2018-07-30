Euronews is airing its interview with Nicaragua President Daniel Ortega at 19h, 20h and 22h CET on Monday.
Live
Watch: Nicaragua’s president Ortega quizzed on country’s deadly crisis
Now Reading:
Watch: Nicaragua’s president Ortega quizzed on country’s deadly crisis
You can watch at these times in the player, above.
It comes with the country in a deadly crisis after protests about pension reform in April spiralled amid a violent crackdown.
Hundreds have died or are missing according to NGOs and human rights organisations in the country.
Ortega says the protesters are terrorists and part of a coup attempt financed by the US.
You can read an explainer on the crisis, here.