President Trump's former personal lawyer Michael Cohen secretly recorded the then-candidate discussing a pay off to an ex-Playboy model just months before the 2016 presidential election.
Trump lawyer secretly recorded pay off discussion
The conversation came weeks after the National Enquirer tabloid paid Karen McDougal $150,000 for her story claiming an affair with Trump.
He has denied the allegation and the story was never published.
Payments made to cover up embarrassing information ahead of the election could violate campaign finance law.
The FBI seized the recording during a raid of Cohen's officer earlier this year.
Trump's current attorney, Rudy Giuliani, said the payment was never made and the tape shows Trump did nothing wrong.