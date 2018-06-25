Stormy Daniels to meet with federal prosecutors in New York

Adult film star Stormy Daniels will meet with federal prosecutors in New York on Monday as part of the criminal investigation into President Donald Trump's personal attorney, Michael Cohen, multiple people familiar with the matter told NBC News.

A $130,000 payment made from Cohen to Daniels — whose real name is Stephanie Clifford — is one part of the investigation. The payment was made just before the November 2016 presidential election.

Cohen, 51, hasn't been charged with any crimes. The FBI raided his office and hotel room in April and is believed to be seeking information about the $130,000 payment, which was made as part of a non-disclosure agreement related to an affair she is alleged to have had with Trump.

NBC News reported in April that Daniels is cooperating with federal investigators.

The meeting with is expected to take place at the office of the U.S. attorney for the Southern District of New York in lower Manhattan.

A spokesperson for the U.S. attorney's office declined to comment on the meeting, which was first reported by The Washington Post.