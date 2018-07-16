Growing herbs and vegetables under the sea

Underwater agriculture can be one of the solutions in order to help eradicate world food shortages, that is the idea behind the latest project of the Ocean Reef Group in Italy.
According to the Food and Agriculture Organization, at present only some 11 percent of the globe's land surface (13.4 billion ha) is used in crop production.
As the world population is expected to grow from 7.6 billion to 9.8 billion in 2050, according to the United Nations, using water, which covers about 75% of the world surface, could help enormously, says the marketing manager of the research group Luca Gamberini. Hence his team has set out to prove it is possible to grow herbs and vegetables under the sea.
Click on the video above to see the first underwater farm at the coastal waters near Genoa, Italy, loved by scuba divers for its clear waters.
