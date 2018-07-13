Feeling good: positive stories from the week

This is why we’d like to introduce you to our roundup of some of the brightest stories from this week.

Having always a look on the bright side can change our perception and even our reasoning ! But is it really that simple with news? We know it’s not.

Studies have shown that increasing positive emotions has a powerful effect on our general wellbeing.

We hope they'll give you a nice shot of positive energy to cheer up your Friday!

1) Boys rescued from Thai cave are safe and sound!

The boys who spent at least two weeks trapped a dark, damp cave in Thailand, waved from their hospital beds on Wednesday in their first public appearance since they were saved.

All 12 teenagers, their soccer coach and four Navy SEALs who rescued them are well and recovering.

Read more at Euronews

2) Indian teacher buys a bus, turns driver - all to ensure students don’t drop out of school

The students in Baarali and surrounding villages began dropping out of the Baarali Government Higher Primary School over a year ago as the children had to trek through 3-km of forest area to reach the school.

Rajaram, the teacher, got himself a license to drive the bus and began the pick-up and drop service for the students. Once the pick-up and drop facility began, the school’s size increased from 50 to 90.

This is a hero: Indian teacher buys bus, turns driver - all to ensure students don't drop out of schoolhttps://t.co/I4WiBcKJLX — Carbon Based Paul (@steaks) July 8, 2018

Read more at The News Minute

3) 'Free' supermarket opens in Melbourne to cut food waste

The Inconvenience Store is stocked with donated produce that would otherwise be thrown away.

Customers can stock their bags with food, ranging from fruit and vegetables to bread and even some packaged items, and then leave a donation in a wooden box on the way out.

A 'free' supermarket opens in Melbourne to cut food waste @james_oatenhttps://t.co/RZgXqmwkAfpic.twitter.com/WIhbN5J08A — ABC Melbourne (@abcmelbourne) July 8, 2018

Read more at ABC

4) A major change is coming to your Starbucks coffee soon

The coffee chain announced that it will do away with all plastic straws at its stores worldwide by 2020.

Starbucks became the largest food and beverage retailer to join in on a movement to stop using plastic straws and eliminate waste produced by the proliferation of single-use straws.

Read more at Euronews

5) Businessman offers on-the-spot job to homeless man

"We chatted for a while and then he said he had a company and could offer me a job - I couldn't believe it." said Ryan Davidson, 25.

Read more at BBC

