Orban and Merkel address the media after Berlin talks

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban met with German Chancellor Angela Merkel in Berlin on Thursday, with talks focusing largely on migration.

The two leaders have had opposing views on the issue, with Orban spearheading a drive against European asylum policies defended by Merkel.

In a joint press conference following the talks, divisions between the pair over the issue were clear.

Orban argued that the most humane way to deal with migration was by removing "all pull factors" drawing people to Europe.

"The only way we know of preventing the pull-factor is closing the border," he said.

Merkel, meanwhile, said Hungary wasn't fulfilling its obligations under the EU's asylum policy, the Dublin system.

Hungary "doesn't feel itself responsible for migrants under the Dublin system even if it registered those refugees," she said.

She added that the question was not about people, but about "humanity".

"The soul of Europe is humanity; if Europe wants to play its role in the world it can't cut itself off from humanity."

Orban said it hurt to be accused by Germany of not showing solidarity.