British Interior minister Sajid Javid Thursday gave a statement to parliament on the latest nerve agent poisoning of two Britons.
UK Interior Minister gives statement on new Novichok poisoning case
A 44-year-old woman and a 45-year-old man were hospitalised after being found unwell on Saturday in Amesbury — a few kilometres away from where ex-double agent Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia were poisoned in March.
Javid echoed reassurances made by the government's Chief Medical Officer to the residents of Amesbury that there was no significant risk to their safety and asked them to follow the advice of Public Health England and the police.
He added that the UK had not had any cooperation from Russia on the latest poisoning and said with all eyes on the country because of the World Cup, it was "time for Russian state to explain what has gone on".
