Search for US Supreme Court Justice begins

US President Donald Trump says the search for a replacement for Supreme Court Justice Anthony Kennedy will begin immediately.

"It is important for the president to move away from this process that seems to focus...on getting an ideological trophy"

Justice Kennedy is a conservative but one who has sided with liberals on a number of votes.

He announced his retirement on Wednesday (June 27).

The move gives Trump the opportunity to shift the balance of the court to the right, but there are those on both sides who want to see a more neutral approach.

Iowa Republican Senator Chuck Grassley stressed the need for a judge who puts the law first:

"I want a justice that's going to be very independent of any personal views that they have on anything and are going to respect the Constitution and the rule of law and things of that nature."

Democrat Senator Ron Wyden of Oregon echoed his colleague's position:

"I do feel very strongly that it is important for the president to move away from this process that seems to focus more on getting an ideological trophy and instead focus on naming an individual who will embody the best of past justices - a sense of fairness and an awareness of American values."

So far, all PresidentTrump has said is that it will be somebody "outstanding."