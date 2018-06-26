Myanmar burns seized drugs worth $180 million
Myanmar authorities destroyed a year's worth of confiscated drugs on Tuesday, with an estimated street value of 180 million US dollars.
The drugs were destroyed by burning in three cities, including Yangon, where drugs with a street value of just over 66 million US dollars were disposed of.
Myanmar has long been a blackspot in the fight against the illegal narcotics trade, remaining the second biggest producer of heroin.
The problem stems from decades of warfare between government forces and guerrillas, who control significant swaths of territory in remote areas.