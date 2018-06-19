EU considering "disembarkation platforms" in North Africa

The EU is considering plans to create "disembarkation platforms" in North Africa to decide asylum applications before migrants reach Europe, according to a draft statement that has been leaked ahead of this month's EU summit.

Dimitris Avramapoulos, the EU Commissioner in charge of migration, said: "We have never rejected anything, but we have not so far opted for that. So, the idea is there, but it is not a very concrete proposal so far."

The proposal is thought to be favoured by Eastern European countries like Poland and Hungary.

The President of the European Parliament, Antonio Tajani, has also been discussing the issue with Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kury, who takes up the presidency of the European Council next month and is thought to favour a clampdown on migration routes.

Mr Tajani told journalists at a press conference that if a solution is not reached, "The existence of the European Union itself will be at risk."

EU leaders will convene on the 29th of June to discuss migration, alongside other issues.