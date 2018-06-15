Morocco and Iran are meeting in the first game of Group B in the 2018 Russia World Cup.
World Cup 2018 live: Morocco faces off with Iran
It's the first time since France 1998 that Morocco takes part in a World Cup. Morocco is coached by Herve Renard.
For Iran, they've qualified for the last two World Cups, under the leadership of former Manchester United assistant manager Carlos Queiroz, who will stand down at the tournament. Their last win in the World Cup was back in 1998 when they beat the USA 2-1
The two are seen as underdogs in the group, with European Championship winners Portugal and 2010 World Cup winners Spain also in Group B.
