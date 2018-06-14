BREAKING NEWS

Argentina

Lawmakers debate abortion in Argentina

Argentina's legislature has begun debating a measure that would allow elective abortions in the first 14 weeks of a pregnancy.

Crowds of supporters and opponents of the measure have gathered to watch the debate on large screens set up outside the Congress building in Buenos Aires.

A close vote is likely today.

Current law punishes women who get abortions with one to four years in prison except in cases of rape or if a woman's life is in danger.

If it passes, it could transform Pope Francis’s homeland from a country to one of Latin America’s most progressive countries on reproductive rights.