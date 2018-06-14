Argentina's legislature has begun debating a measure that would allow elective abortions in the first 14 weeks of a pregnancy.
Lawmakers debate abortion in Argentina
Crowds of supporters and opponents of the measure have gathered to watch the debate on large screens set up outside the Congress building in Buenos Aires.
A close vote is likely today.
Current law punishes women who get abortions with one to four years in prison except in cases of rape or if a woman's life is in danger.
If it passes, it could transform Pope Francis’s homeland from a country to one of Latin America’s most progressive countries on reproductive rights.