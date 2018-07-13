Why the fight for legal abortion is only half the battle | View

By Shannon Kowalski and Susan Wood

For years, Irish women have been forced to travel abroad or seek underground abortion services. But, a historic vote in May delivered a landslide rebuke that rescinded the country’s constitutional provision recognizing the equal rights to life of both a woman and a fetus, opening the door to expanded reproductive autonomy. The euphoria over this victory has barely settled, and already steps are being taken to curb Irish women’s hard-won right. The new front of resistance to women’s rights emerges from those who seek to allow medical professionals to deny women abortion services based on their own religious or moral beliefs. It would be a mistake for Ireland’s legislators to allow such refusals, which ultimately endanger and discriminate against women.

Since 2000, 28 countries have liberalized their abortion laws. In response to this progress, anti-choice advocates and policy makers have mounted a deliberate campaign to undermine women’s access to legal abortion services. A primary tactic has been establishing laws and policies that allow doctors to opt out of fulfilling their professional obligation to provide health care services on the basis of their personal beliefs. The use of these so-called “conscience” claims is on the rise worldwide. Seventy jurisdictions, both national and subnational, currently allow for denial of medical care based on personal grounds. In Italy, 70 percent of gynecologists have registered as so-called “objectors.” Recognizing this dangerous trend, the International Women’s Health Coalition (IWHC) recently released a report documenting the consequences of these refusals of care, along with policy recommendations to ensure that legal abortion is accessible.

When women are denied abortion services, they are forced to bear the cost. They may seek out an alternative provider, which may be difficult and expensive. They may resort to a clandestine, possibly unsafe abortion. Or they may be forced to continue an unwanted or unsafe pregnancy to term. In each scenario, the woman faces the prospect of increased health risks, mental anguish, and economic stress. It is the most marginalized women who are most acutely affected by denials of care.